Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? Check this out.
Published 15 hours ago

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? A lot of Patriots are turning up questionable details about Vivek. A growing number do not trust his polished delivery, literally saying everything you want to hear, finding contradictions in his recent past. Can he be trusted at face value?

Just do your own research.




