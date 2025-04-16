‘If deterrence fails, we won’t’: US Air Force chief shows off American Nuclear Triad, as stealth bombers and long-range missiles flood into Diego Garcia

Gearing up for peace?

IRS faces historic DOWNSIZING as Trump’s exit offer sparks interest.

Belgium to implement painful cuts to its social security system to meet NATO’s defence spending targets

This comes just days after pledging €1 BILLION in military and €150 MILLION in financial aid to Ukraine

Is this really what the Belgian people want?

Nearly 20,000 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) workers are eyeing the door, lured by Donald Trump’s deferred resignation offer, insiders told CNBC.

The IRS could shrink by 20%, as those taking the buyout remain on paid leave through Sept. 30.

But that is just the start. Up to 40% of the workforce could be cut, according to an internal document cited by the Federal News Network.

The Treasury Department says it’s reversing “WASTEFUL BIDEN-ERA HIRING.”