BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘If deterrence fails, we won’t’: US Air Force chief shows off American Nuclear Triad, as stealth bombers and long-range missiles flood into Diego Garcia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 2 weeks ago

‘If deterrence fails, we won’t’: US Air Force chief shows off American Nuclear Triad, as stealth bombers and long-range missiles flood into Diego Garcia

Gearing up for peace?

Adding: 

IRS faces historic DOWNSIZING as Trump’s exit offer sparks interest.

Adding: 

Belgium to implement painful cuts to its social security system to meet NATO’s defence spending targets 

This comes just days after pledging €1 BILLION in military and €150 MILLION in financial aid to Ukraine

Is this really what the Belgian people want?

Adding:

Nearly 20,000 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) workers are eyeing the door, lured by Donald Trump’s deferred resignation offer, insiders told CNBC.

The IRS could shrink by 20%, as those taking the buyout remain on paid leave through Sept. 30.

But that is just the start. Up to 40% of the workforce could be cut, according to an internal document cited by the Federal News Network.

The Treasury Department says it’s reversing “WASTEFUL BIDEN-ERA HIRING.” 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy