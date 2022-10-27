Create New Account
It's About the United States 'Controlling the World' - WORLD Based ORDER is for Them. We Don't Follow any Laws or Rules.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
American stand-up comedian and popular US radio host Jimmy Dore spoke about US policy:

When we occupied Afghanistan for 20 years and killed millions of people in Iraq or destroyed Libya and Syria, where were the international laws?!

America wants to control the world, saying that rules based on international orders mean what we say, but we ourselves do not follow any laws.

