6/19/26 TRUMP/PULTE: YOU'RE FIRED TRAITORS! GABBARD/FAUCI 4 PRISON! VANCE/N'HU: ISR_EL REVILED! #CHYNA

6/19/26 President Trump to gut deep state intelligence operative traitors as DNI Pulte assumes command today! DNI Gabbard's parting gift: thousands of documents proving Dr. Fauci's criminality in the manufactured Franken-V genocide out of CHYNA- Ukraine! And Much More! TGIF America! Our collective Consciousness is being upgraded by God in the Quantum Field! Intentional thinking and Acting is Key to defeating Cartel Babylon and Bringing Forth a Future of Freedom for America and Humanity! We ARE FREE! Happy Father's Day!





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President Trump Announces New AF1!

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DNI Gabbard's documents release on Fauci genocidal Covid crimes here:

https://www.odni.gov/index.php/newsroom/reports-publications/reports-publications-2026/4165-fauci-funded-wuhan-lab-research-that-sparked-covid?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email





Watch DNI Gabbard's video announcing Fauci's Crimes:

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Dr. Haridopolis working with NIH Council on Parkinson's Disease: It's caused by toxins, not genetics!

https://www.themahareport.com/p/whats-driving-the-spike-in-parkinsons?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1712557&post_id=202666838&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





The Globalist Cabal is paying teens to attend social justice training summer camps:

https://nataliegwinters.substack.com/p/left-wing-groups-are-paying-kids?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=3382126&post_id=202137579&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjozMjg2NzU5MSwicG9zdF9pZCI6MjAyMTM3NTc5LCJpYXQiOjE3ODE3ODYyODAsImV4cCI6MTc4NDM3ODI4MCwiaXNzIjoicHViLTMzODIxMjYiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.JkMUHabkfn8qjdRatyZbnJ2nCkX4i4bYfjYB0G_p6oI&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





Acting DNI, Bill Pulte, to conduct mass-firings! YES!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/pulte-begin-mass-firing/





Catherine Austin Fitts Talk with “Cash Warrior” from South Dakota.

https://solarireport.substack.com/p/turtling-for-cash-part-ii-full-interview?publication_id=3243028&post_id=202477473&r=jxtx0&triedRedirect=true





A Great Awakening trailer:

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NIH WEBSITE ~ about alpha gal treatment:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8729907/





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