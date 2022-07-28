Is Mike Pence a Judas?

Mike Pence seems like a nice guy but his actions don't match. He sides with evil globalists politically but smiles and acts like a Christian in his personal life. To me there is a RINO in the room and everyone is ignoring it. I couldn't say elephant for obvious reasons.





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