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Why did the FBI cover up Hunter Biden's laptop for nearly 18 months?
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30 views • March 31, 2022
On this week's episode of Faith & Reason, the panel – which this time includes the returned Jack Maxey – discusses Matt Gaetz's recent challenge of an FBI representative regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop, Jack's work on the laptop in Switzerland, and how important Jack’s Catholic faith is to him.
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