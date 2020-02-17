Drain the Swamp? Abolish Fed Gov, Decentralize, Everyone Gets What they Want w/ Adam Kokesh (2of2)

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See Part 1: https://youtu.be/m7mo7nGC9d8
Current Libertarian Presidential Campaign frontrunner, Adam Kokesh, joins the program to discuss his "radical", yet, strangely, not radical, platform for president.
Learn more about his campaign, how to donate, and how to get involved @ http://KokeshForPresident.com or at https://thefreedomline.com/
Adam Kokesh also does an exclusive interview for my Patreons. You can join and see that @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall. Patreons also receive discounts on C60, Tetrogen and more!