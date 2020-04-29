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666.....Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computers
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76 views • April 29, 2020
What is a quantum computer? How will artificial intelligence (A.I) affect us in the future? The truth is A.I is already playing a major in our lives, right now! Here we will try to answer those most common questions about quantum computers and AI. This video will also try to inform you how this technology could be used to implement the Mark of the Beast (666) mentioned in Revelation 13.
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