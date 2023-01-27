We’re on a Level One Planet - Judy Carroll - Part 3 of 3

6:30 On our Level 1 planet, we have 10% DNA active and 10% consciousness active. The top of this triangle is oneness. “God” is an energy of oneness.

10:30 You don’t have to do much formal meditation practice. Judy does Tai Chi. Judy recommends https://taichi18.com . Brian trained in Tai Chi in 1990 and he has tried these exercises on this website and he gives them a thumbs up.

21:30 Brian quotes the last two chapters of The Dual Soul Connection by Suzy Hansen as the best plan of action to topple the New World Order.

At the end we discuss Richard Dolan and warn that he has great intellect but that can block the right brain, intuitive side which can sense more, so great intellect can mislead. But Richard Dolan is a great UFO historian and has provided the world with such a tremendous benefit in that way.

Judy Carroll’s website and YouTube channel are

https://www.ufogreyinfo.com/

https://www.youtube.com/user/TheZetaMessage

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/

Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and

https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

Website http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.