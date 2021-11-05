Australia Is Falling Into a Totalitarian State Today As Warned by Reagan Decades Ago in His Speech a Time for Choosing

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10/30/2021 Sky News’ Alan Jones commented that Australia is falling into a totalitarian country, reminding us of Ronald Reagan’s famous speech decades ago. His prediction is becoming a reality in the West.