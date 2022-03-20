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JQ: CCR, Jews, and the Music Industry ✡
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116 views • March 20, 2022
How the Jews control the music industry to enrich themselves and debase society; also John Fogerty’s (Creedence Clearwater Revival) terrible experience with a Jewish manager.
“In fighting the Jews, I do the work of the Lord.”
“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf
“Unfortunate Son: The Plight of John Fogerty in The Jewish Dominated Music Industry “(2018) Robert Heimdal @
http://www.renegadetribune.com/unfortunate-son-the-plight-of-john-fogerty-in-the-jewish-dominated-music-industry/
Recorded March 20, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
“In fighting the Jews, I do the work of the Lord.”
“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf
“Unfortunate Son: The Plight of John Fogerty in The Jewish Dominated Music Industry “(2018) Robert Heimdal @
http://www.renegadetribune.com/unfortunate-son-the-plight-of-john-fogerty-in-the-jewish-dominated-music-industry/
Recorded March 20, 2022
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
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