Laws of Life Teaching Series: The Law of Notice and Warning – Recognizing Divine Signals

Presented by Fred Mosely, this teaching from the Laws of Life series explores the Law of Notice and Warning, a divine principle that governs how God communicates guidance, protection, and opportunities. Many believe the future is unpredictable, but scripture tells us otherwise—God reveals His plans to His people. 📖 "Surely the Lord God does nothing unless He reveals His secret to His servants the prophets." – Amos 3:7 From biblical foundations to everyday experiences, we examine how God provides notice and warning through His Word, our natural senses, and the world around us. Whether through dreams, intuition, scripture, or even modern technology, these signals are constantly present—if we learn to recognize them. 🎥 Follow the series for deeper revelation!