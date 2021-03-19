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Dr. Steven Hotze, On The Dangers Of The Covid-19 Vaccine - So Called COVID-19 "Vaccine" Is Really A Dangerous Experimental Gene Therapy, "Lying To The Public" - Immune System Hyper Reaction Can Occur
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607 views • March 19, 2021
Dr. Steven Hotze, of the Hotze Wellness Center in Houston, On The Dangers Of The Covid-19 Vaccine -
The So-Called COVID-19 "Vaccine" Is Really A Dangerous Experimental Gene Therapy -
https://www.hotzehwc.com/2021/02/dr-hotze-on-the-dangers-of-the-covid-19-vaccine
The So-Called COVID-19 "Vaccine" Is Really A Dangerous Experimental Gene Therapy -
https://www.hotzehwc.com/2021/02/dr-hotze-on-the-dangers-of-the-covid-19-vaccine
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