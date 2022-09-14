Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pandemic Profiteers control the WHO | 14-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23613
21 views
channel image
Kla.TV - English
Published 2 months ago |

The investigative journalist Thomas Roeper, in his book „Inside Corona“, categorizes the WHO as a key organization in connection with pandemics. Therefore it is imperative to investigate which persons and organizations influence the decisions of WHO. In exemplifying the WHO-subordinated organization Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), he sheds light on the way decisions on proceeding with a pandemic are arrived at. 

👉 https://kla.tv/23613


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en


▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Buch „Inside Corona“ von Thomas Röper, J.K. Fischer Verlag

Kapitel: Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB)

E-Book: S.125-132

Kapitel: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, E-Book: S.132-133

Kapitel: Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO E-Book: S.170



Gründung GPMB

https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2018/05/24/who-and-world-bank-group-join-forces-to-strengthen-global-health-security


Vorstandsmitglieder GPMB

https://www.gpmb.org/#tab=tab_2


Elhadj As Sy, Pandemie-Planspiel vom Februar 2019 bei der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz

https://www.nti.org/events/tabletop-exercise-senior-global-leaders-international-response-deliberate-biological-events/


Wellcome Trust

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wellcome_Trust


Jahresbericht 2019

https://www.gpmb.org/docs/librariesprovider17/default-document-library/annual-reports/gpmb-2019-annualreport-en.pdf?sfvrsn=d1c9143c_30


Jahresbericht 2020

https://www.gpmb.org/docs/librariesprovider17/default-document-library/annual-reports/gpmb-2020-execsum-annualreport-en.pdf?sfvrsn=b3eca80f_30


Jahresbericht 2021

https://www.gpmb.org/docs/librariesprovider17/default-document-library/gpmb-annual-report-2021.pdf


UN-Bericht zur Welternährung

https://www.tagesschau.de/ausland/welternaehrungsbericht-un-coronavirus-101.html


Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: Beteiligung an Firmen

https://sif.gatesfoundation.org/portfolio/?fwp_paged=2

Keywords
whopandemiccoronaviruscovidprofiteers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket