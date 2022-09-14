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Pandemic Profiteers control the WHO | 14-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23613
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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The investigative journalist Thomas Roeper, in his book „Inside Corona“, categorizes the WHO as a key organization in connection with pandemics. Therefore it is imperative to investigate which persons and organizations influence the decisions of WHO. In exemplifying the WHO-subordinated organization Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), he sheds light on the way decisions on proceeding with a pandemic are arrived at. 

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▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Buch „Inside Corona“ von Thomas Röper, J.K. Fischer Verlag

Kapitel: Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB)

E-Book: S.125-132

Kapitel: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, E-Book: S.132-133

Kapitel: Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO E-Book: S.170



Gründung GPMB

https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2018/05/24/who-and-world-bank-group-join-forces-to-strengthen-global-health-security


Vorstandsmitglieder GPMB

https://www.gpmb.org/#tab=tab_2


Elhadj As Sy, Pandemie-Planspiel vom Februar 2019 bei der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz

https://www.nti.org/events/tabletop-exercise-senior-global-leaders-international-response-deliberate-biological-events/


Wellcome Trust

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wellcome_Trust


Jahresbericht 2019

https://www.gpmb.org/docs/librariesprovider17/default-document-library/annual-reports/gpmb-2019-annualreport-en.pdf?sfvrsn=d1c9143c_30


Jahresbericht 2020

https://www.gpmb.org/docs/librariesprovider17/default-document-library/annual-reports/gpmb-2020-execsum-annualreport-en.pdf?sfvrsn=b3eca80f_30


Jahresbericht 2021

https://www.gpmb.org/docs/librariesprovider17/default-document-library/gpmb-annual-report-2021.pdf


UN-Bericht zur Welternährung

https://www.tagesschau.de/ausland/welternaehrungsbericht-un-coronavirus-101.html


Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: Beteiligung an Firmen

https://sif.gatesfoundation.org/portfolio/?fwp_paged=2

Keywords
whopandemiccoronaviruscovidprofiteers
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