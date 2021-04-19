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The Convicted Cases of Satanic Ritual Abuse: Part 1
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431 views • April 19, 2021
The Convicted Cases of Satanic Ritual Abuse: Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UV-zz...
Watch both parts here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Pilots and Passengers.
Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) is not a new phenomenon despite what the media portray and convey through mindless messages of the "Satanic Panic": They ridicule victims and ruin the reputations of whistleblowers once the word 'Satan' is thrown into the mix. But why?
When it comes to SRA, all we hear is the word "panic" and are fed flashbacks to the 80s when everyone had supposedly drank the satanic Kool-Aid and "encouraged" young children to tell stories of satanic fuelled sexual abuse. The media and elites are forced to acknowledge the child abuse exists, but flinch at the thought of admitting that SRA is a growing epidemic that has existed for likely hundreds of years.
There are some cases in the UK and around the world of SRA that have received a conviction and the abusers have served short stints in prison, but you don't hear about that on the news. There are no media reports, no journalists comitting to court reporting - it's like these cases never stood in front of a judge and jury. But it does exist, these cases are real and are just the the very tip of the iceberg as to what is really going on.
Fly High, Fear Less.
______________________
🌟FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:🌟
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
______________________
🎵MUSIC🎵
Kai Engel - Homeroad
Myuu - The Orders Theme
CO.AG Music - Dark Rage
Uniq - Art of Silence
Hold On
______________________
Sources:
http://casra.org.uk/prosecuted-cases/
https://uk-database.net/2012/07/18/ma...
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wa...
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wa...
http://www.bbc.co.uk/history/ancient/...
#DareToFly #Spirit #SatanicRitualAbuse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UV-zz...
Watch both parts here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Pilots and Passengers.
Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) is not a new phenomenon despite what the media portray and convey through mindless messages of the "Satanic Panic": They ridicule victims and ruin the reputations of whistleblowers once the word 'Satan' is thrown into the mix. But why?
When it comes to SRA, all we hear is the word "panic" and are fed flashbacks to the 80s when everyone had supposedly drank the satanic Kool-Aid and "encouraged" young children to tell stories of satanic fuelled sexual abuse. The media and elites are forced to acknowledge the child abuse exists, but flinch at the thought of admitting that SRA is a growing epidemic that has existed for likely hundreds of years.
There are some cases in the UK and around the world of SRA that have received a conviction and the abusers have served short stints in prison, but you don't hear about that on the news. There are no media reports, no journalists comitting to court reporting - it's like these cases never stood in front of a judge and jury. But it does exist, these cases are real and are just the the very tip of the iceberg as to what is really going on.
Fly High, Fear Less.
______________________
🌟FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:🌟
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
______________________
🎵MUSIC🎵
Kai Engel - Homeroad
Myuu - The Orders Theme
CO.AG Music - Dark Rage
Uniq - Art of Silence
Hold On
______________________
Sources:
http://casra.org.uk/prosecuted-cases/
https://uk-database.net/2012/07/18/ma...
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wa...
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wa...
http://www.bbc.co.uk/history/ancient/...
#DareToFly #Spirit #SatanicRitualAbuse
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