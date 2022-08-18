Get Ready, Get Ready, Get Ready 8-18-22 Part 2

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A word from our lovely Jesus to get ready for the coming things.
Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:
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