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[May 16, 2021] A Filmmaker's Journey - Epilogue: The Producers Debrief
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38 views • June 18, 2021
In this video, my two South African producers, Johan van der Colff and Morné Theunissen debrief the project after my world premiere showing of Paradise Lost. They discuss why it took so long to complete, some of the issues we had along the way and how they were overcome, what they felt went right, what it was like working with me, what's next for the audio mix (Adobe Atmos) and where they see the project headed in the future.
To find out what happens next and how you can help make it happen and/or get involved with the project, please go to: https://seedtheseries.com/next
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
To find out what happens next and how you can help make it happen and/or get involved with the project, please go to: https://seedtheseries.com/next
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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