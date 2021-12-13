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Weird cryptic crypto post: BREAKING: Crypto inventor Satoshi Nakamoto connected to CIA?!
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124 views • December 13, 2021
The post says:
~~~
All the truth about my CIA connection will come in only 8 days (21st of dec.) out.
Bitcoin/Crypto may lose for good reasons all its value, but the hope in a better world came meanwhile from another direction.
🪙 t.me/OfficialSatoshi
~~~
~~~
All the truth about my CIA connection will come in only 8 days (21st of dec.) out.
Bitcoin/Crypto may lose for good reasons all its value, but the hope in a better world came meanwhile from another direction.
🪙 t.me/OfficialSatoshi
~~~
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