Trump claims China will order 200 Boeing aircraft - interview preview, clip 2

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Trump claims China will order 200 Boeing aircraft—his big "win" from the Beijing summit. No contract has been published. No timeline confirmed. Trump has a history of announcing "deals" that never materialize.
One problem: China just signed massive verified Airbus contracts worth tens of billions, and Airbus now controls 55% of the Chinese market.
Recent Airbus orders (confirmed, filed with stock exchanges):
🔸 April 2026: China Southern ordered 137 Airbus A320neos ($21.4 billion)
🔸 February 2026: 120 Airbus jets (German Chancellor Merz visit)
🔸 December 2025-January 2026: 148 Airbus jets from five Chinese companies
🔸 Since 2025: ~$55 billion in Airbus orders
Boeing hasn't secured a major Chinese order since 2017, a drought caused by the U.S.-China trade war, 737 MAX crashes, and geopolitical tensions.
Trump wanted 500 planes (analysts expected 500), but he claims he got less than half. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg publicly begged Trump last month to help unlock the orders, saying Boeing needed "the administration's support."
Until we see signed contracts with delivery schedules filed with regulators, this is vaporware.