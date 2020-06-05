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DC Mayor Kicks Out Troops*Armed Black Panthers Protect Protesters*Chinese Nationals Arrested Spying*
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104 views • June 05, 2020
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https://www.rollcall.com/2020/06/01/old-law-could-leave-2020-presidential-race-in-stalemate/
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https://www.zerohedge.com/political/rare-statement-soros-denies-paying-protesters-riot
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EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://sputniknews.com/us/202006051079532870-video-probe-launched-after-us-cop-filmed-kneeling-on-black-mans-neck/
https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1269010515965116416
https://twitter.com/Terrence_STR/status/1269023829394890758
https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article243279711.html
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2020/06/05/massive-3-alarm-warehouse-fire-erupts-amazon-redlands/
https://twitter.com/Terrence_STR/status/1269014348971810821
https://twitter.com/lilyslynch/status/1268890164757172225
https://abcnews.go.com/US/george-floyd-protest-updates-famous-monument-robert-lee/story?id=71062391
https://twitter.com/EpochTimes/status/1269017418648752129
https://nypost.com/2020/06/05/bat-wielding-grandma-tries-to-block-george-floyd-protesters/
https://nypost.com/2020/06/05/buffalo-emergency-response-team-quits-in-solidarity-of-cops/
https://twitter.com/Terrence_STR/status/1269014348971810821
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1269007121045127170
https://sputniknews.com/us/202006051079531551-us-army-chopper-crew-grounded-after-flying-too-low-over-protesters-in-nations-capital/
https://www.startribune.com/minneapolis-oks-ban-on-police-choke-holds-neck-restraints/571048892/?refresh=true
https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/06/05/mbta-to-stop-transporting-police-to-from-george-floyd-protests/
https://www.rollcall.com/2020/06/01/old-law-could-leave-2020-presidential-race-in-stalemate/
https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006051079532595-naval-fleets-from-19-countries-converge-in-baltic-for-massive-nato-war-games/
http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx
http://www.deagel.com/country/forecast.aspx
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1269021704266944515
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1269019948027969536
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1269017257511919617
https://www.politicususa.com/2020/06/05/trump-press-conference-racism.html
https://twitter.com/ASB_Breaking/status/1269020188252479490
https://twitter.com/ASB_Breaking/status/1269022102750928899
https://twitter.com/akihheikkinen/status/1268635691828813825
https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson/status/1268874518417887234
https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/1268641959662452736
https://twitter.com/cnnbrk/status/1268658465658089481
https://twitter.com/Terrence_STR/status/1269018894104231937
https://twitter.com/danharris/status/1269016361688109056
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/standing-together-global-coalition-aims-to-push-back-against-beijings-influence_3378409.html?v=ul#
https://twitter.com/news_ntd/status/1268993506552557569
https://www.rt.com/news/491002-us-reduce-troops-germany-reports/
https://southfront.org/israel-strikes-in-syria/
https://southfront.org/turkish-led-forces-capture-tripoli-airport/
https://southfront.org/u-s-africa-command-shares-new-evidence-of-russias-intervention-in-libya-video/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/rare-statement-soros-denies-paying-protesters-riot
https://www.rt.com/usa/491003-bill-gates-conspiracy-theories-who-contributions/
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