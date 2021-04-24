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URGENT: COVID-19(84) IS COMING FOR MOM & POP SHOPS AND THEY NEED OUR HELP!!!
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70 views • April 24, 2021
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Small businesses are under attack, not from a virus but from a tyrannical government whos Draconian measures are designed to wipe out the middle class. Some business owners like Amanda the owner of Dragon Moon in Perth Ontario have been vocal about this blatant attack and for that the heath authorities shut her business down. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Amanda Proulx owner of Dragon Moon about why the government shut her down, how it’s hypocritical to allow the big box stores around her to remain open and most importantly what other business owners out there should be doing right now to ensure they can survive the coming onslaught from the government.
To support Amanda please visit:
https://www.dmperth.com/blog
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Small businesses are under attack, not from a virus but from a tyrannical government whos Draconian measures are designed to wipe out the middle class. Some business owners like Amanda the owner of Dragon Moon in Perth Ontario have been vocal about this blatant attack and for that the heath authorities shut her business down. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Amanda Proulx owner of Dragon Moon about why the government shut her down, how it’s hypocritical to allow the big box stores around her to remain open and most importantly what other business owners out there should be doing right now to ensure they can survive the coming onslaught from the government.
To support Amanda please visit:
https://www.dmperth.com/blog
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