NO SURPRISE HERE! -- "VACCINE PASSPORTS" ARE CRUSHING BUSINESS IN NYC

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The illogical and tyrannical idea of "vaccine passports" are having the very predictable effect of crushing business in NYC. All people and businesses outside of NYC should take note. For everyone besides the authoritarians, no good outcomes should be expected from "vaccine passports."