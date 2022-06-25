The Decision is in the Hand of States -- Right-Wing "Dog Whistle" or Celebration of Freedom?

With Roe vs Wade being overturned, and the decision for abortion being moved back to the states, I was recently told dad call state rights are a "dog whistle" to abuse the under-privileged. These letters that make such stupid claims must understand the shoe on the other foot principal, and ask them selves how they would feel if there was a national ban on abortion, and the states fought back and decided to allow abortions in state under the concept of Federalism. Moving away from a centralized bureaucracy is essential to the survival of the human race because he will lemonade the tail risk of a horrendously bad decision applying to absolutely everyone. #roevswade #abortion #federalism MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more