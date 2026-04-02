The Coming 6G Deployment – Video #305

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With governments and corporations alike working feverishly on 6G deployment with AI-native tech and implantables (like BISC) that will be “interoperable,” the year 2030 is coming fast.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/coronavirus-5g-connection-coverup-vaccines-transhumanism/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/human-hybridization-using-k-band-26-ghz/
https://techafricanews.com/2026/03/13/ericsson-pushes-ai-native-networks-as-foundation-for-future-6g-deployment/
https://www.nokia.com/6g/6g-explained/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2b9ol4bBfoAG
https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/12/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-takes-action-to-win-the-6g-race/
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/trump-signed-a-directive-to-accelerate
https://scitechdaily.com/new-paper-thin-brain-implant-could-transform-how-humans-connect-with-ai/
The Cult of the Chosen Ones Book Makia Freeman JFK 9/11
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.