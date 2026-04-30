Pentagon's Stark Warning: No Defense Against Hypersonic Missiles

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-Pentagon officials say United States lacks effective defenses against Chinese and Russian hypersonic, cruise missiles.
-Current ground-based interceptor system is single-layer, designed for limited rogue attacks, not advanced peer threats.
-China and Russia modernize arsenals with hypersonic glide vehicles and cruise missiles challenging US tracking.
-Golden Dome initiative may cost about $185 billion, reflecting major challenges countering maneuvering hypersonic weapons.
-Limited defenses and expanding rival arsenals increase US vulnerability, raising doubts about missile defense effectiveness.
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