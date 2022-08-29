X22 REPORT Ep. 2860a - The Biden Admin/ [CB] Fell Right Into Trump’s Economic Trap

Ep. 2860a - The Biden Admin/ [CB] Fell Right Into Trump’s Economic Trap

The Biden admin economic agenda is falling apart. Trump trapped the [CB] and the Biden admin so the people can see it all. In the end the economic plan will fail and the people will want those who destroyed the economy held accountable.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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