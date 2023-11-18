Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The most violent Bombing Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip - No SUBS
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
This is from early Sat. Nov 18. He says...it's The most violent bombing since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Live scenes now in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

But, there is no translation.

Adding:

Gaza Now correspondent: 31 martyrs dead in the Israeli occupation aircraft’s bombing of Hamad Apartments in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

