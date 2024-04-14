Iranian/Israeli War.

So, the pundits were right. This is the weekend of the start of the Iran/Israeli War. Joe Biden has promised Israel an "ironclad" commitment from the US to defend Israel, well sort of. Today, Sunday, the news is reporting that Biden says the U.S. will not support an Israeli counterattack on Iran. The political machinations of Friday night still hold, including Biden watching his political back of losing American Muslims in the November election if he sides too strongly with Israel.

