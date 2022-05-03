MUST HEAR****JUST A MAN SPEAKING 47****

Revealing the name. If Christ Yashaya is not the center of your life....we encourage you to Acts 2:38, "Act 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Yashaya Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. " Seek him, Christ of whom to baptize you in the True Name of Christ.

If you don't know Christ's true Hebrew name please watch on this platform "The True Name of God and Christ". Pray and ask The Most High about his name and his son's name by the information shared in video. Do your research. Pray to Christ to join you with brothers and sisters that are likeminded in the truth during these times. Not everyone has the true holy spirit and The Truth. It's about a real relationship with The Most High through his son Christ Yashaya....he is our saviour and redeemer. He is not about pagan religion that's of Satan. Neither is he about pagan, church, denomination, and temple systems.



Act 7:48 Howbeit the most High dwelleth not in temples made with hands; as saith the prophet,

Act 7:49 Heaven is my throne, and earth is my footstool: what house will ye build me? saith the Lord: or what is the place of my rest?



Mat 7:21 Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.

Mat 7:22 Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?

Mat 7:23 And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.

Turn to Christ while you still have time. He that have ears to hear what the spirit of Christ Yashaya is saying during these times. Blessings:))) Shalawam (Peace).