WHO Chief Continues To Promote COVID Vaccination

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https://gnews.org/post/pwln0ba2
07/12/2022 The WHO chief says COVID-19 is nowhere near over. Governments should take measures, including focusing on boosting those most at-risk communities and finding the unvaccinated to build up the world of immunity toward the 70% vaccination target.