Astrology & Is Bill Barr Corrupt?

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the lack of action by the DOJ and FBI. There is much speculation as to whether Barr is corrupt and protecting the wealthy and
powerful from prosecution.
We'll see what Horary Astrology has to say about answering this question.
#billbarr #electionfraud #astrology #prediction