Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli Army opened Fire on ‘Anything That Moves’ in Raid on Gaza City Hospital – WAFA
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1012 Subscribers
23 views
Published Yesterday

⚠️ UPDATE: Israeli Army Shoots ‘Anything That Moves’ in Raid on Gaza City Hospital – WAFA

Israeli forces have besieged the Al-Shifa hospital and cut off all communications in the area.

“Occupation forces stormed the Specialized Surgery Building and the Emergency Reception Building in Building 8, and opened fire directly at anyone who moved,” sources told WAFA (Palestine News Agency and the Palestinian News & Info Agency, is the official state-run news agency)

The sources added that medical teams were unable to treat the wounded and that Israeli forces fired at anyone who approached the windows of the hospital. Dozens were also detained inside the hospital. 

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket