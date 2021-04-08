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Covid-19 Vaccines Turn Humans Into Virus Making Factories Warns Top Scientist.
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81 views • April 08, 2021
This is now becoming common knowledge as more scientists expose their findings. Surviving vaccinated people will have no symptoms of Covid-19 sickness but their bodies will be manufacturing far more dangerous mutated strains that they will be shedding like crazy. Other vaccinated people who are now defenseless as the vaccine has destroyed their immune systems will be infected with the new strains and die or produce even more mutated strains. Of course the criminal media will try to blame those who are not vaccinated and possible convince governments to force vaccinate everyone. We are facing the extermination of hundreds of millions, possibly billions of people for the Satanic Deep State/Cabal the meet their target of 500 million survivors world wide to be their slaves.
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