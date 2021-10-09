© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Facebook Google and Amazon manipulate the public for money
Follow
2
Share
Report
221 views • October 09, 2021
This proven method. Has these company's doing surveillance through your devices. They only give you info. or products on what they think you should have. They can control your decisions. Therefore you and your mind.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.