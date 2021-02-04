© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mueller/Durham : L'Effet Miroir - Radio-Québec
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • February 04, 2021
3 février 2021 : https://rumble.com/vdjrnp-muellerdurham-leffet-miroir.html
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Le Secrétaire à la Justice, William Barr, a fait de l'enquête Durham un «Special Council», comme celle de Robert Mueller sur la Collusion avec la Russie, rendant Durham complètement indépendant du Processus politique.
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Le Secrétaire à la Justice, William Barr, a fait de l'enquête Durham un «Special Council», comme celle de Robert Mueller sur la Collusion avec la Russie, rendant Durham complètement indépendant du Processus politique.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.