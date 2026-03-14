Energy Disruptions Begin to Trigger Global Food Crisis

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If energy prices explode toward $200 per barrel, history suggests the cost of food could surge far beyond what most people are prepared for. Fertilizer costs have already surged 77% as oil infrastructure across the Middle East is being systematically destroyed.
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