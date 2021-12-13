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** PREPARE FOR THE NEXT GLOABLIST FALSE FLAG ** - InfoWars/Jones/Adams – 10/Dec/2021
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398 views • December 13, 2021
- InfoWars, Alex Jones/Mike Adams – 10/Dec/2021
** The Deep State’ Has Big Plans To Further Demonize American Patriots While Ramping Up Another Huge False Flag Event – While Americans See A ‘Crisis’, The Globalists See ‘Opportunity’
- SGT Report, Stephan Stanford – 09/Dec/2021
- Article: https://www.sgtreport.com/2021/12/the-deep-state-has-big-plans-to-further-demonize-american-patriots-while-ramping-up-another-huge-false-flag-event-while-americans-see-a-crisis-the-globalists-see-opportunity/
-- While likely at least half of America would quickly label ‘government sponsored false flag terrorism’ as being ‘fake news’ or a ‘conspiracy theory‘, fully ignorant of the fact that the United States government has planned and used ‘false flag terrorism‘ in the past to achieve goals that they might not have been able to achieve without such ‘events‘, we’re going to be taking a look within this story at recent signs a huge false flag may be dead ahead.
With what happened during the proposed ‘Operation Northwoods‘ events of 1962 still not common knowledge, and definitely NOT something our children are being taught in public schools, maybe it should be as even Wikipedia reports that Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation against American citizens that originated within the US Department of Defense of the United States government in 1962.
TRUTH LIVES on at https://sgtreport.tv/
With Op Northwood’s proposals calling for the CIA to both stage and actually commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets, blaming them on the Cuban government, and using it to justify a war against Cuba, how many more such ‘events‘ that have happened throughout US history were ‘concocted‘ by the CIA or ‘deep state operatives‘, and how many Americans and other innocent people around the world have died because of such secretive, covert ‘operations‘?
While it’s highly unlikely that the American people will ever find out just how often our government has gone out and attacked the American people, disguised as others and under the cover of darkness, as the Wikipedia entry for Operation Northwoods points out, the possibilities considered back in 1962 included: assassinating Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas, hijacking planes to be shot down or given the appearance of being shot down, blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating violent terrorism in U.S. cities. The proposals were rejected by President John F. Kennedy. (ANP: Think that might have been the reason they assassinated JFK?)
With it quite easy to understand the ‘psychology‘ behind government carrying out false flag terrorism once one understands that manufactured crises are looked at as opportunities by those carrying them out, allowing them to accomplish things they’d never be able to accomplish like getting into wars without their own attacks upon the American people, as the Liberty Daily astutely points out in a new story that we’ll explore in much more detail in the next section of this story below, another such ‘event‘ may be unfolding before our very eyes.
While up until this past weekend, neither Susan Duclos nor I had ever heard of the group ‘Patriot Front‘, they were all over the news this past weekend after a bizarre display down in Washington DC as seen in the photographs above and below and the final video at the bottom of this story.
And while the mainstream media quickly jumped on the ‘these are Trump supporting white supremacists‘ bandwagon, as this Liberty Daily story points out, something didn’t quite smell right about this group that was seen parading all around Washington DC, protected by Washington DC police, with no Antifa nor BLM counter-protests anywhere to be seen.
So while we here at ANP never intend to demonize nor criticize any true patriot group, as the Liberty Daily story and several others, and many Conservatives on twitter pointed out, something isn’t quite right about this group. And just the name of them, Patriot ‘Front’. That really should give it away. What is a ‘front’ group? Wikipedia spells it all out for us.:
A front organization is any entity set up by and controlled by another organization, such as intelligence agencies, organized crime groups, terrorist organizations, secret societies (ANP: and quite often, those 4 groups just mentioned are one and the same!) banned organizations, religious or political groups, advocacy groups, or corporations. Front organizations can act for the parent group without the actions being attributed to the parent group thereby allowing them to hide from public view.
Front organizations that appear to be independent voluntary associations or charitable organizations are called front groups. In the business world, front organizations such as front companies or shell corporations are used to shield the parent company from legal liability. In international relations, a puppet state is a state which acts as a front (or surrogate) for another state.>>
** The Deep State’ Has Big Plans To Further Demonize American Patriots While Ramping Up Another Huge False Flag Event – While Americans See A ‘Crisis’, The Globalists See ‘Opportunity’
- SGT Report, Stephan Stanford – 09/Dec/2021
- Article: https://www.sgtreport.com/2021/12/the-deep-state-has-big-plans-to-further-demonize-american-patriots-while-ramping-up-another-huge-false-flag-event-while-americans-see-a-crisis-the-globalists-see-opportunity/
-- While likely at least half of America would quickly label ‘government sponsored false flag terrorism’ as being ‘fake news’ or a ‘conspiracy theory‘, fully ignorant of the fact that the United States government has planned and used ‘false flag terrorism‘ in the past to achieve goals that they might not have been able to achieve without such ‘events‘, we’re going to be taking a look within this story at recent signs a huge false flag may be dead ahead.
With what happened during the proposed ‘Operation Northwoods‘ events of 1962 still not common knowledge, and definitely NOT something our children are being taught in public schools, maybe it should be as even Wikipedia reports that Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation against American citizens that originated within the US Department of Defense of the United States government in 1962.
TRUTH LIVES on at https://sgtreport.tv/
With Op Northwood’s proposals calling for the CIA to both stage and actually commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets, blaming them on the Cuban government, and using it to justify a war against Cuba, how many more such ‘events‘ that have happened throughout US history were ‘concocted‘ by the CIA or ‘deep state operatives‘, and how many Americans and other innocent people around the world have died because of such secretive, covert ‘operations‘?
While it’s highly unlikely that the American people will ever find out just how often our government has gone out and attacked the American people, disguised as others and under the cover of darkness, as the Wikipedia entry for Operation Northwoods points out, the possibilities considered back in 1962 included: assassinating Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas, hijacking planes to be shot down or given the appearance of being shot down, blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating violent terrorism in U.S. cities. The proposals were rejected by President John F. Kennedy. (ANP: Think that might have been the reason they assassinated JFK?)
With it quite easy to understand the ‘psychology‘ behind government carrying out false flag terrorism once one understands that manufactured crises are looked at as opportunities by those carrying them out, allowing them to accomplish things they’d never be able to accomplish like getting into wars without their own attacks upon the American people, as the Liberty Daily astutely points out in a new story that we’ll explore in much more detail in the next section of this story below, another such ‘event‘ may be unfolding before our very eyes.
While up until this past weekend, neither Susan Duclos nor I had ever heard of the group ‘Patriot Front‘, they were all over the news this past weekend after a bizarre display down in Washington DC as seen in the photographs above and below and the final video at the bottom of this story.
And while the mainstream media quickly jumped on the ‘these are Trump supporting white supremacists‘ bandwagon, as this Liberty Daily story points out, something didn’t quite smell right about this group that was seen parading all around Washington DC, protected by Washington DC police, with no Antifa nor BLM counter-protests anywhere to be seen.
So while we here at ANP never intend to demonize nor criticize any true patriot group, as the Liberty Daily story and several others, and many Conservatives on twitter pointed out, something isn’t quite right about this group. And just the name of them, Patriot ‘Front’. That really should give it away. What is a ‘front’ group? Wikipedia spells it all out for us.:
A front organization is any entity set up by and controlled by another organization, such as intelligence agencies, organized crime groups, terrorist organizations, secret societies (ANP: and quite often, those 4 groups just mentioned are one and the same!) banned organizations, religious or political groups, advocacy groups, or corporations. Front organizations can act for the parent group without the actions being attributed to the parent group thereby allowing them to hide from public view.
Front organizations that appear to be independent voluntary associations or charitable organizations are called front groups. In the business world, front organizations such as front companies or shell corporations are used to shield the parent company from legal liability. In international relations, a puppet state is a state which acts as a front (or surrogate) for another state.>>
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