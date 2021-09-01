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1/9/2021 Miles Guo: History is always our best mirror; our fellow fighters must know ourselves and also know our enemies; stop being egotistical, we came from the worst shit hole in the world and have no right to blame on President Trump; be cautious of any media or big shot, any information they let us to know is very tiny compared to the truth