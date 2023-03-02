39) Valérie Bugault – Papel político da nação e a reconstrução da sociedade

Créditos ao Canais da Valérie Bugault:2022, Dez.27 | 92 - Valérie Bugault & Agora du peuple - Actualités et Analyse mondiale - Monnaie: https://odysee.com/@valeriebugault:c/92---Val%C3%A9rie-Bugault---Agora-du-peuple---Actualit%C3%A9s-et-Analyse-mondiale---Monnaie:9 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyQNp-2frD0
2022, Dez.27 | 93 - Basculement du monde avec Valérie Bugault & Jean-Claude Pomerleau - Brochu en direct: https://odysee.com/@valeriebugault:c/93---Basculement-du-monde-avec-Val%C3%A9rie-Bugault---Jean-Claude-Pomerleau---Brucho-en-direct:8 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEQxaUO1wBY
2022, Dez.27 | 94 - Démocratie, Union Européenne, Frexit, réforme des institutions entretien avec Valérie Bugault - Radio Principes TV YT: https://odysee.com/@valeriebugault:c/94---D%C3%A9mocratie,-Union-Europ%C3%A9enne,-Frexit,-r%C3%A9forme-des-institutions-entretien-avec-Val%C3%A9rie-Bugault---Radio-Principes-TV-YT:7 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIV81r6QxJU
2022, Dez.27 | 95 - Valérie Bugault présente son monde d'après - Interview avec Éric Verhaeghe: https://odysee.com/@valeriebugault:c/Val%C3%A9rie-Bugault-pr%C3%A9sente-son-monde-d'apr%C3%A8s:5 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgsGL9xtltQ
#RESTAURARPORTUGAL ; #RESSUSCITARPORTUGAL
Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/ (Formulário simples de contacto)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal
https://www.youtube.com/[email protected] (referência de busca)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.