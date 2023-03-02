Create New Account
39) Valérie Bugault – Papel político da nação e a reconstrução da sociedade
#RestaurarPortugal
Published Yesterday |

Créditos ao Canais da Valérie Bugault:2022, Dez.27 | 92 - Valérie Bugault & Agora du peuple - Actualités et Analyse mondiale - Monnaie: https://odysee.com/@valeriebugault:c/92---Val%C3%A9rie-Bugault---Agora-du-peuple---Actualit%C3%A9s-et-Analyse-mondiale---Monnaie:9 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyQNp-2frD0

2022, Dez.27 | 93 - Basculement du monde avec Valérie Bugault & Jean-Claude Pomerleau - Brochu en direct: https://odysee.com/@valeriebugault:c/93---Basculement-du-monde-avec-Val%C3%A9rie-Bugault---Jean-Claude-Pomerleau---Brucho-en-direct:8 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEQxaUO1wBY

2022, Dez.27 | 94 - Démocratie, Union Européenne, Frexit, réforme des institutions entretien avec Valérie Bugault - Radio Principes TV YT: https://odysee.com/@valeriebugault:c/94---D%C3%A9mocratie,-Union-Europ%C3%A9enne,-Frexit,-r%C3%A9forme-des-institutions-entretien-avec-Val%C3%A9rie-Bugault---Radio-Principes-TV-YT:7 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIV81r6QxJU

2022, Dez.27 | 95 - Valérie Bugault présente son monde d'après - Interview avec Éric Verhaeghe: https://odysee.com/@valeriebugault:c/Val%C3%A9rie-Bugault-pr%C3%A9sente-son-monde-d'apr%C3%A8s:5 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgsGL9xtltQ


#RESTAURARPORTUGAL ; #RESSUSCITARPORTUGAL

Website: https://www.restaurar-portugal.pt/ (Formulário simples de contacto)

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/restaurarportugal

https://www.youtube.com/[email protected] (referência de busca)

Keywords
sociedadepoliticavalerie bugaultpapel politicoreformadireito

