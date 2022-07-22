Health Survival 2000 Part 2 Gary Martin Acidemia, Chronic Inflammation, etc

The year 2000. Gary Martin covers blood chemistry and keeping correct mineral and pH balance in the body.Subjects include: Psoriasis, chronic fatigue syndrome, osteoporosis, cramping, hardening of the arteries, gallstones, kidney stones, heartburn, and many more.

Fresh air. Sunlight. Abstemiousness. Water. Proper diet. Rest. Exercise. Trust in God.

http://www.centrowhite.org.br/files/ebooks/egw-english/books/The%20Ministry%20of%20Healing.pdf

Excerpt from book The Ministry of Healing: -

Pure air, sunlight, abstemiousness, rest, exercise, proper diet, the use of water, trust in divine power—these are the true remedies. Every person should have a knowledge of nature's remedial agencies and how to apply them. It is essential both to understand the principles involved in the treatment of the sick and to have a practical training that will enable one rightly to use this knowledge. Ellen G White. 1905