UK : Dan Wootton and Labour MP Chris Bryant clash over lockdowns

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Further Info on Chris Bryant, MP:
New Labour M.P. Chris Bryant -ADVERTISES HIMSELF ON THE WEB FOR HOMOSEXUAL SEX:
https://eotp.wordpress.com/2008/07/17/131-chris-bryant-m-p/
Agent of Labour MP Chris Bryant is jailed for collecting 12,000 pictures of 'the most serious child pornography police have seen':
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2064281/Agent-Labour-MP-Chris-Bryant-jailed-collecting-12-000-pictures-child-pornography-police-seen.html
Chris Bryant changed second home twice to claim £20,000 : MPs' expenses:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/5334791/Chris-Bryant-changed-second-home-twice-to-claim-20000-MPs-expenses.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=to8SzKdMtiE
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