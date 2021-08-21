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WTF?! FDA TO APPROVE WHAT A GOOGLE SEARCH EXPOSES?! VAXX MANDATE IS ALMOST HERE...
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160 views • August 21, 2021
WTF?! FDA TO APPROVE WHAT A GOOGLE SEARCH EXPOSES?! VAXX MANDATE IS ALMOST HERE...
We want to make it clear...do whatever you want to do with your own body. It's nobody's business. In this video, we are merely pointing out that GOOGLE (not this channel) GOOGLE exposes the very COMPANY that the FDA is about to approve.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/7RbLvcKkHLJd/
We want to make it clear...do whatever you want to do with your own body. It's nobody's business. In this video, we are merely pointing out that GOOGLE (not this channel) GOOGLE exposes the very COMPANY that the FDA is about to approve.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/7RbLvcKkHLJd/
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