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Lin Wood: “Every Lie Will Be Revealed – They’re Going to be Shocked at Level of P*dophilia – Satanic Worship”
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904 views • November 22, 2020
Nov 21, 2020
The Gateway Pundit - By Jim Hoft
Attorney L. Lin Wood held an interview this morning with “The Thrive Time” Show hosts Clay Clark and Dr. Robert Zoellner and boy did he NOT hold back!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/every-lie-will-revealed-going-shocked-level-pdophilia-satanic-worship-lin-wood-not-hold-back-explosive-thrive-time-interview-video/
The Gateway Pundit - By Jim Hoft
Attorney L. Lin Wood held an interview this morning with “The Thrive Time” Show hosts Clay Clark and Dr. Robert Zoellner and boy did he NOT hold back!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/every-lie-will-revealed-going-shocked-level-pdophilia-satanic-worship-lin-wood-not-hold-back-explosive-thrive-time-interview-video/
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