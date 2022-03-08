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Changing The Way We View Church
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12 views • March 08, 2022
Church doesn't save us, only Jesus saves us. But church (or assembling together) can be a helpful tool to help us in our Christian faith. This short video shows the drastic difference between the early church and the so called "church" today.
To watch a longer video on the topic, please click here: https://bit.ly/3A44pb0
For inquiries email [email protected]
To watch a longer video on the topic, please click here: https://bit.ly/3A44pb0
For inquiries email [email protected]
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