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6) Carl Sagan's warning about democracy, science and technology
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63 views • November 24, 2020
Carl Sagan's warning about democracy, science and technology | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 25/03/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcb2zcf2bqc
Carl Sagan's last interview with Charlie Rose (Full Interview)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8HEwO-2L4w
Carl Sagan's last interview with Charlie Rose (Full Interview)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8HEwO-2L4w
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