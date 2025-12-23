Christmas 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PRB Ministry Christmas message for 2025; the greatest gift of all came from the birth of the unique GOD-man Jesus Christ. His birth and human life were the most precious gift which culminated at the CROSS. Salvation entered the world wrapped in rags, in a manger over 2,000 years ago. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks! NOW on DISCORD @ discord.gg/prbm