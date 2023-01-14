Create New Account
Natalie Winters: The corrupted media and outlets are the backbone and key part that allows the CCP to control America from within
29 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p24zpwbcc55

01/12/2023 Natalie Winters: The corrupted media and outlets are the backbone and key part that allows the CCP to control America from within. Because these outlets will run cover for the CCP and for the Americans that sells America to the CCP


01/12/2023 娜塔丽·温特斯：腐败的媒体机构是允许中共从内部控制美国的支柱和重要组成部分。因为媒体会掩护中共的所作所为，并且掩护真正向中共出卖美国的美国人

