Oh Goodie! Now Scammers Are Impersonating Me Online!
Published 20 hours ago

December 21, 2023



The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport



GO HERE FOR THE REAL CORBETT:

https://www.corbettreport.com


EVERYTHING ELSE IS A SCAM


FYI: online scambots are now stealing my name and likeness to entice people to email them (at a gmail account, no less!) for financial advice. NEWSFLASH: I don't hang around comments sections asking people to email me for financial advice. It's a scam. Don't fall for it. By the way, were you aware that I'm not on Facebook, Twitter, Insta, Telegram or any other major social media app? Well, you do now! (The more you know...)



