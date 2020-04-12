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Leaving The Coronavirus Pandemic Behind - How To Escape This Mess - David Icke
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32 views • April 12, 2020
David Icke's BANNED interview (HD): THE CORONAVIRUS CONSPIRACY | April 6th 2020
HOW COVID-19 WILL SEIZE YOUR RIGHTS & DESTROY OUR ECONOMY
More than 64,000 watched live. This put the epic 2hr 34min interview on track for 10 to 15 million views, then YouTube deleted it shortly after the stream. Subsequently, it was posted on Vimeo, but it wasn’t long before it was censored by Vimeo as well.
Watch the full video here: https://londonreal.tv/the-coronavirus-conspiracy-how-covid-19-will-seize-your-rights-destroy-our-economy-david-icke/
HOW COVID-19 WILL SEIZE YOUR RIGHTS & DESTROY OUR ECONOMY
More than 64,000 watched live. This put the epic 2hr 34min interview on track for 10 to 15 million views, then YouTube deleted it shortly after the stream. Subsequently, it was posted on Vimeo, but it wasn’t long before it was censored by Vimeo as well.
Watch the full video here: https://londonreal.tv/the-coronavirus-conspiracy-how-covid-19-will-seize-your-rights-destroy-our-economy-david-icke/
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