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🚨 Hegelian Dialectic. Problem, reaction, solution. Humans have been dumbed down by the chemicals in our processed foods. We have all been played by the government. Don’t be mad at the people
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11 views • January 24, 2022
🚨 Hegelian Dialectic. Problem, reaction, solution.
Humans have been dumbed down by the chemicals in our processed foods. We have all been played by the government.
Don’t be mad at the people who stand up and speak truth, be mad at the people who lied to you.
Think while it’s still legal. 🧠
Humans have been dumbed down by the chemicals in our processed foods. We have all been played by the government.
Don’t be mad at the people who stand up and speak truth, be mad at the people who lied to you.
Think while it’s still legal. 🧠
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